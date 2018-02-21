Wintry Mix Possible Today Across Eastern Oklahoma

We’re in the middle of an active weather pattern that will remain through Saturday morning before getting a break Sunday into Monday. Temperatures have dropped a few degrees overnight with many locations in the upper 20s to lower 30s across northeastern and eastern Oklahoma. While the majority of the falling precip has ended, slick spots are possible due to the rainfall from yesterday and the sub-freezing temps this morning. Caution is advised when traveling, more so on elevated surfaces, and more so across the areas west and northwest of the metro. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will remain for a few hours this morning across far southeastern Oklahoma but temps are above freezing in these areas.

The upper air flow will bring another disturbance out of the southwestern Texas region this morning and across the state later today with another area of rain-freezing rain or sleet. Additional winter weather advisories will more than likely be needed for locations near the metro this afternoon and tonight while advisories will be underway this morning from southwestern Oklahoma into the central part of the state, along I-35. The surface temps will remain below freezing in the metro for a few hours this morning before reaching 33-34 by early afternoon. The thermal profile may support some sleet mixture later this afternoon and tonight before the wave exits the state to the northeast but the prominent precip type should be freezing rain. Locations to the west of the metro will have a higher likelihood for impactful precipitation but some will be possible across northeastern Oklahoma. Later this evening, some data will keep the temps steady or even rising a degree or two into pre-dawn Thursday.

After early Thursday morning, temps will move daytime highs into the mid to upper 40s along with a few additional showers late Thursday night into Friday morning with yet another wave nearing the area.

Friday morning temps will start in the upper 30s or lower 40s but will reach the mid-50s along with south winds and another chance for showers and storms Friday evening into Saturday morning as a stronger storm system nears the southern plains. A surface area of low pressure is expected to develop across the high plains and move into northern Oklahoma pre-dawn Saturday. Strong south winds will return deeper low-level moisture into the state with rain and thunderstorms becoming more likely Friday late into Saturday morning or midday. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible and the threat for a few strong to severe storms may also be possible, but mostly across far southeastern Oklahoma. As the low ejects to the east by Saturday midday, a dry line will surge eastward taking the moisture out of the state with a surface front moving across northern Oklahoma Saturday evening into Sunday. The first glance of data this morning suggest this process may occur early Saturday. This means we should have improving conditions in the metro by at least late morning to early Saturday afternoon. Also at first glance, the Sunday into Monday period appears uneventful, but I have noticed a small disturbance that could brush the southern Kansas state line region Sunday night. We’ll not add any pops at this point, and return to this topic later tomorrow if necessary.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.