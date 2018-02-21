BNSF To Spend $110M On Its Oklahoma Rail Network - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

BNSF To Spend $110M On Its Oklahoma Rail Network

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Burlington North Santa Fe says it will be spending $110-million in 2018 on its Oklahoma rail network.

In a news release, the railroad says this year's capital expenditures will focus on maintenance projects with the largest being replacing and upgrading rails and related items.

BNSF says over the past five years, they've invested around $630-million to expand and maintain its railroads network in the state.

“Each year, BNSF hauls approximately 28,000 carloads of wheat, corn, soybeans and other agricultural products from Oklahoma to domestic markets and to the ports for export. We also move the fertilizer that helps those crops grow, in addition to consumer products, construction materials and energy products,” said Janssen Thompson, general manager of operations, Red River Division. 

“The maintenance projects BNSF has planned for this year will help ensure the safe and reliable movement of freight in Oklahoma and our entire rail network.”

BNSF operates the Cherokee rail yard in west Tulsa.

The railroad says it also plans to spend $300-million nationwide for freight cars and other equipment acquisitions.

