Police: Knife Used To Carjack Man's Car At Tulsa Restaurant

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police look for a man and woman who used a knife to steal a man's car at a Tulsa restaurant late Tuesday.

Officers said the 10:30 p.m. incident happened while the victim was sitting his 2007 Audi parked at the Cielito Lindo restaurant in the 11700 block of East 11th Street.

Police say the victim told them, a woman wearing multicolored leggings and a dark coat came up to him and put a knife to his chest.  The victim said a man then opened the passenger side door and sat down.

After forcing the victim out of the car, the pair took off heading west on 11th Street.

The victim ran to the QuikTrip at 11th and Highway 169 and called police.  

