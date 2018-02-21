Sand Springs Chase Hits 120 MPH - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sand Springs Chase Hits 120 MPH

Posted: Updated:
John Cress mug shot from the Tulsa Jail. John Cress mug shot from the Tulsa Jail.
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after officers say he hit 120 miles per hour during a three-county pursuit. John Cress could be facing several charges, from kidnapping to drug possession, after Sand Springs police say he had someone under 18 in a stolen SUV with him during the chase.

His arrest report shows Cress started the chase by driving away from Sand Springs police, and it came to end about 37 miles later in Payne County.

During the chase, police say a boy under 18 had his hands out the window, begging Cress to let him out of the SUV.

Police say Cress hit 120 miles per hour, went the wrong way on Highway 51 and admitted in a phone call that he had thrown debris out of the sun roof to try and hit the pursuing law enforcement vehicles.

They say Cress tried to hide in the woods behind a fallen tree after his tires gave out, but police found him. Police added they found marijuana residue on a device in the SUV.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.