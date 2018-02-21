Tulsa Police Officers Now Fully Equipped With Body Cams - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Officers Now Fully Equipped With Body Cams

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police Department now has body cams for all police field officers and has policy online concerning the body cams, the City announced Wednesday.

Those two recommendations were made by the Tulsa Commission of Community Policing, a news release states.

Police Chief Chuck Jordan said the camera system not only provides transparency but is also valuable in gathering evidence. 

The body cams will gradually replace dash cams as the department says they can’t afford both. Officers have been trained, and the department has done field testing and updated hardware on patrol cars.

8/16/2016 Related Story: Body Cameras More Valuable Than Dash Cameras, Tulsa Police Say

“Implementing body-worn cameras is an important step in fostering relationships throughout the community while providing efficiencies within the police department,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

“I’m proud of the officers for embracing this new technology for the betterment of our city.” 

TPD Policy & Procedures For Body Cams

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.