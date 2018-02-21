Tulsa Police Officers Now Fully Equipped With Body Cams

Tulsa Police Department now has body cams for all police field officers and has policy online concerning the body cams, the City announced Wednesday.

Those two recommendations were made by the Tulsa Commission of Community Policing, a news release states.

Police Chief Chuck Jordan said the camera system not only provides transparency but is also valuable in gathering evidence.

The body cams will gradually replace dash cams as the department says they can’t afford both. Officers have been trained, and the department has done field testing and updated hardware on patrol cars.

“Implementing body-worn cameras is an important step in fostering relationships throughout the community while providing efficiencies within the police department,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

“I’m proud of the officers for embracing this new technology for the betterment of our city.”

TPD Policy & Procedures For Body Cams