Vice president wants US businesses trailblazing into space

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a garbage truck in rural Virginia have told investigators that the truck entered the railroad crossing after safety gates came down to warn drivers about the approaching train.

Television personality Geraldo Rivera says he has discussed the idea of raising the minimum age to purchase assault-type weapons with President Donald Trump, adding that Trump "took it under advisement.".

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

US panel says it's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again

A suburban Chicago judge has found a man who spent 22 years behind bars not guilty in his retrial on charges of arson and murder in his mother-in-law's death.

A neurologist who already admitted groping women at a Philadelphia clinic has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting patients in New York City.

The fate of a convicted Texas killer nearing execution is in Gov. Greg Abbott's hands after the state parole board made the rare recommendation that the prisoner's life be spared.

Ford has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence and his new space advisory council want U.S. private companies moving faster and farther into the cosmos, with the government easing restrictions on these 21st century pioneers.

The U.S. will get left behind, the National Space Council was warned Wednesday, if it doesn't make it easier for companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to set up shop in orbit around Earth and aim for the moon, Mars and beyond.

"Somewhere out there in space, is a bright red Roadster going thousands of miles per hour, the fastest car in history. We had better keep up with it," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Jr., a member of the newly revived space council.

Thanks to "impressive events" like SpaceX's test flight of its new Falcon Heavy rocket earlier this month, which hoisted the Tesla sports car and its mannequin driver, "the United States is the leader in space once again," Ross said.

Not only did the rocket send Elon Musk's Roadster roaring toward Mars - Musk runs SpaceX as well as the electric car company - two of its first-stage boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral for further recycling.

"Very impressive, indeed," Pence, the council's chairman, told the crowd of more than 300 at Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX's launch came up repeatedly during the two-hour session held in the building once used to prep pieces of the International Space Station. Besides the lucrative business of launching satellites, many of the nation's aerospace companies are looking to capitalize with their own orbiting labs and tourist stops, asteroid mining camps, lunar bases and more.

Astronauts, aerospace leaders and NASA officials joined members of Congress and President Donald Trump's Cabinet for this second meeting of the council. Two moonwalkers were on hand: Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin and Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt.

The Trump administration is pushing to get Americans back to the moon, a half-century after NASA's Apollo heydays. The new budget proposal unveiled by the White House last week emphasizes lunar exploration, while urging NASA to turn the International Space Station over to private businesses in 2025.

Pence said in the proposed budget, "the government will be a partner and a customer, not a competitor."

The council is eager to streamline government regulations for private businesses eager to launch satellites and other payloads into orbit, and join in trips to the moon, Mars and worlds beyond.

Pence said companies face licensing hurdles every time they try to launch a rocket from another state. It requires completing the process again, from start to finish.

"The government's figured out how to honor driver licenses across state lines. There's no reason we can't do the same for rockets," Pence said to applause.

After arriving at Cape Canaveral late Tuesday afternoon, Pence announced the formation of an advisor's group to the council and 29 candidates to serve on it, including astronauts and space and military leaders.

It was Pence's second official visit as vice president. He toured Kennedy last summer just as the space council was being re-established after two decades.

Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, came away pleased.

"We are prioritizing exploration," Smith said in a statement. "We are streamlining our regulatory process. And we are looking forward to achieving and surpassing the exploration goals we set today."

