Skiatook Schools Locked Down During Suspect Search

Skiatook Police say they've asked the school system to go on a lockdown as they search for a suspect Wednesday.

Police say Liss M. Sneed is a person of interest regarding a stolen vehicle and possible domestic violence.

They said he was last seen on foot in the Oak Street and Osage Trail area wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

He's believed to have several knives on him, according to SPD.

Police ask anyone with information to call 918-396-2424.