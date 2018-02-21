Flights canceled in Oklahoma City due to wintry weather

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - More than two dozen flights have been canceled at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, two more at Tulsa International Airport and dozens of schools canceled classes due to wintry weather.

Will Rogers World Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney said both arrivals and departures were canceled Wednesday as a storm with ice, sleet and freezing rain moved into the area.

The majority of the cancelations in Oklahoma City are Southwest fights, but American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Delta also canceled flights. In Tulsa, two American flights are canceled.

Numerous schools and colleges in central to southwest Oklahoma were closed or let students go home early, including the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.

The National Weather Service said about one-tenth of an inch ice is expected in the region.

