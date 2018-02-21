Imagine Dragons Added To BOK Center's 10 For 10 Series - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Imagine Dragons Added To BOK Center's 10 For 10 Series

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The BOK Center only has one more announcement to reveal the final artists performing in the 10 for 10 series.

Wednesday, the venue announced Imagine Dragons is added to the lineup, making them the ninth artist in the series.

Imagine Dragons will perform at the BOK Center August 1st. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m.

The BOK Center announced the 10 for 10 concert series to celebrate the venue’s 10 anniversary.

Other artists already announced include George Strait, P!nk, U2, The Eagles, Justin Timberlake, Elton John and Bruno Mars. Blake Shelton was also a part of the series and performed February 15, 2018.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.