US panel says it's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

The Latest: Protesters push for gun control at Florida rally

The Latest: Protesters push for gun control at Florida rally

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

The Latest: Second gun-control rally held in Florida

The Latest: Second gun-control rally held in Florida

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump

Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Stars, educators lead effort for kids to see 'Black Panther'

Stars, educators lead effort for kids to see 'Black Panther'

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

Crews used boats to help residents amid Midwest flooding

Crews used boats to help residents amid Midwest flooding

Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a garbage truck in rural Virginia have told investigators that the truck entered the railroad crossing after safety gates came down to warn drivers about the approaching train.

Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a garbage truck in rural Virginia have told investigators that the truck entered the railroad crossing after safety gates came down to...

NTSB: Truck hit by GOP train was on tracks after warning

NTSB: Truck hit by GOP train was on tracks after warning

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

US panel says it's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again

US panel says it's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again

A suburban Chicago judge has found a man who spent 22 years behind bars not guilty in his retrial on charges of arson and murder in his mother-in-law's death.

A suburban Chicago judge has found a man who spent 22 years behind bars not guilty in his retrial on charges of arson and murder in his mother-in-law's death.

Illinois man jailed for decades found not guilty at retrial

Illinois man jailed for decades found not guilty at retrial

A neurologist who already admitted groping women at a Philadelphia clinic has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting patients in New York City.

A neurologist who already admitted groping women at a Philadelphia clinic has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting patients in New York City.

Vice president wants US businesses trailblazing into space

Vice president wants US businesses trailblazing into space

The fate of a convicted Texas killer nearing execution is in Gov. Greg Abbott's hands after the state parole board made the rare recommendation that the prisoner's life be spared.

The fate of a convicted Texas killer nearing execution is in Gov. Greg Abbott's hands after the state parole board made the rare recommendation that the prisoner's life be spared.

Ford has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

Ford has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

Television personality Geraldo Rivera says he has discussed the idea of raising the minimum age to purchase assault-type weapons with President Donald Trump, adding that Trump "took it under advisement.".

Television personality Geraldo Rivera says he has discussed the idea of raising the minimum age to purchase assault-type weapons with President Donald Trump, adding that Trump "took it under advisement.".

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

Two years ago, the advisory group pulled its recommendation for FluMist vaccine after research found it wasn't working against the flu bug making most people sick.

But the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices voted Wednesday to recommend the nasal spray as an option for next winter's flu season.

The vaccine's maker, AstraZeneca, said a small study shows a new version appears to work better.

FluMist is the only spray-in-the-nose vaccine on the market. It is approved for ages 2 through 49. Unlike other flu vaccines made from killed virus, it is made from a live but weakened flu virus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.