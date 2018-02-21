Handgun Found On Muskogee Junior High Student

Muskogee Public Schools said a handgun was found on a student at Alice Robertson Junior High School.

The school posted the following statement:

"This morning, an Alice Robertson Junior High School student reported seeing a gun in another student’s backpack and reported it to school administration who pulled the student and found the weapon. MPS Campus Police was immediately contacted and took over the investigation. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the District Code of Student Conduct.

This incident did not interrupt our regular school day, and instruction continued as normal. The safety and well-being of all students and staff at MPS Schools is one of the administration’s top priorities. We work diligently to create an environment where students and staff feel comfortable enough to share their concerns. We ask our students to report anything suspicious to school administrators, and this is a great example of our students being very proactive."

Alice Robertson Junior High School is located at 402 N. S Street.