News

Slick Roads Causing Multiple Crashes

TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA has responded to numerous motor vehicle accidents Wednesday. EMSA responded to 38 different crashes as of 8:20 p.m.

Most of the crashes have been on highways and are being attributed to weather conditions such as slick road surfaces and low visibility.

EMSA is encouraging everyone to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of them.

One of the crashed happened around 5:30 p.m. near I-244 and Peoria involving a Tulsa fire engine.

Another happened on I-44 and Memorial where a vehicle drove one a center median.

Tulsa City crews say they are working on salting bridges and overpasses. They tell News On 6's Justin Shrair they are working without a salt brine but have 11,500 pounds of salt and 67 salt spreaders.

According to the Ramona Police Department, the Department of Transportation is dropping sand on all bridges between 3350-US 75 to North Bartlesville.

