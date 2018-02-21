White nationalist is latest to sue over social media ban - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

White nationalist is latest to sue over social media ban

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File). FILE - In a March 22, 2015 file photo, U.S. writer Jared Taylor, author of the book "White Identity" speaks during the International Russian Conservative Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Taylor is suing Twitter for ban... (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File). FILE - In a March 22, 2015 file photo, U.S. writer Jared Taylor, author of the book "White Identity" speaks during the International Russian Conservative Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Taylor is suing Twitter for ban...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2016, file photo shows a Twitter sign outside of the company's headquarters in San Francisco. A white nationalist advocate is suing Twitter for banning his account amid the company's recent crackdown on ... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2016, file photo shows a Twitter sign outside of the company's headquarters in San Francisco. A white nationalist advocate is suing Twitter for banning his account amid the company's recent crackdown on ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:17 AM EST2018-02-25 09:17:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:16 AM EST2018-02-25 09:16:23 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>

  • NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:16 AM EST2018-02-25 09:16:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...
    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>
    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>
    •   

By PAUL ELIAS
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter for banning his accounts at a time when social networks are trying to crack down on hateful and abusive content without appearing to censor unpopular opinions.

Jared Taylor filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state court in San Francisco, marking the latest legal challenge filed by right-wing groups and figures banned from social media sites.

Taylor is the founder of the Virginia-based New Century Foundation, an IRS-classified charity that operates the American Renaissance online magazine. The magazine touts a philosophy that it's "entirely normal" for whites to want to be a majority race.

Twitter suspended the accounts of well-known white nationalists in December, saying it was enforcing new rules aimed at reducing abusive content. Social media sites are under increasing public pressure to quickly flag and ban abusive, hateful and bullying posts by some of their billions of users.

Twitter's new policy addresses hateful images or symbols, including those attached to user profiles. The company said its monitors now view hateful imagery in the same way as graphic violence and adult content, which have been banned since the company's inception.

Taylor said Twitter informed him via email on Dec. 18 that it was suspending his account and one in the magazine's name, alleging they violated the company's user agreement barring affiliations with "a violent extremist group." Twitter didn't name the extremist group, Taylor said.

Taylor denies that he and his organization advocate violence or associate with groups that do. His lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and the restoration of Taylor's accounts.

Twitter declined to comment on his lawsuit and accounts.

Similar challenges have been filed in California. Conservative activist Charles Johnson has a lawsuit against Twitter pending in a Fresno court after he was banned in 2015. The nonprofit Prager University is suing Google in Los Angeles federal court, alleging YouTube wrongfully censored some of its politically conservative content.

Some of those who have been banned complain that social networks are unfairly blocking legitimate speech and stifling their public outreach. Taylor alleged in his lawsuit that Twitter's ban has dealt a "crippling blow" to New Century Foundation fundraising.

Politically conservative Twitter users filled social media sites Wednesday with complaints that they lost thousands of followers amid a "purge" of suspected Russian bots. "TwitterLockOut" became a top trending topic in the U.S. for several hours.

Richard Spencer, a white nationalist with more than 80,000 followers, tweeted that he's "lost close to 1,000" of them over the past few hours and that there was a "major purge underway." Hours later, though, he posted again that his followers were "creeping back up."

"Apparently, there was a mass demand to verify accounts with phone numbers, not exactly a purge," he said.

It came after Robert Mueller, the U.S. special counsel, charged 13 Russians on Friday in a plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through social media propaganda.

In a statement, Twitter said its tools are "apolitical, and we enforce our rules without political bias."

The company estimates that about 5 percent of its accounts are spam or malicious bots. Twitter uses automation and employees to purge malicious accounts, though it can amount to a game of "whack-a-mole" as new accounts pop up.

___

Associated Press writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this report from New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.