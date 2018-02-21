Former BA Teacher On The Run For Decades Sentenced To Prison - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Former BA Teacher On The Run For Decades Sentenced To Prison

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A former Broken Arrow teacher is headed to prison after being on the run for 30 years.

Ronald Lyons was found guilty of drug charges and having lewd photos in 1986. He was sentenced to nine years in prison but he took off.

Lyons surrendered recently, and Wednesday he was given his original sentence plus one more year for bail jumping.

Prosecutors said it's a shame Lyons can only get one year for bail jumping - that's the maximum allowed by law whether you're on the run six weeks or 30 years.

2/2/2018 Related Story: Prosecutors Want 30-Year Fugitive To Serve Original Sentence

Lyons was a Broken Arrow school teacher who admitted having sexual relationships with some of his students.

Police said he often gave the young teenage girls drugs and took nude photos of them. They said he even had a photo hanging in his bedroom.

Prosecutors said at the time Lyons was convicted, a doctor said Lyons had a high risk of re-offending.

"So, of course, my concern would be, wherever he's been along the way, there's no telling at this point how many other lives he has affected," said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Sarah McAmis.

Prosecutors believe the way things have changed, if Lyons committed these same crimes now he'd be looking at much more than 10 years behind bars, but they are bound by the sentence given at the time.

"I would anticipate, perhaps, a lot greater sentence would've been achieved," McAmis said.

Because the laws were different back then, Lyons will not have to serve 85 percent of his crime and he will not have to register as a sex offender when he gets out.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.