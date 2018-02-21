Crash Near Verdigris Sends One To The Hospital

One person is in the hospital Wednesday after a crash near Verdigris.

The crash happened on Highway 266 early Wednesday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a pickup hit a slick spot and crossed the center line, hitting a car head on.

OHP Trooper Russ Stripling says "any of the elevated surfaces are slick . . . like a sheet of ice, so if you can stay home, stay home."

Troopers say one other person was injured, but refused treatment.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening.