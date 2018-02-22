Eufaula Man Dies In McIntosh County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Eufaula man was killed after crashing on a wet McIntosh County road Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers says 52-year-old Terry Wayne Tucker was headed south on Stidham Road north and west of Eufaula at the time of the 4:39 p.m. crash.

The OHP report states Tucker's 2001 Buick went off the road, hit a guardrail and bridge, causing the vehicle to rollover, before coming to rest in a creek.

That report says Tucker was driving at an unsafe speed and was not wearing a seat belt.