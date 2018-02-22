OHP Learning After One Of Their Police Cruisers Is Stolen

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to learn from an embarrassing situation, after a man stole an OHP cruiser.

Last weekend, an OHP trooper pulled over a man for driving without a seatbelt on the Creek Turnpike, then learned that car was stolen.

The trooper arrested the driver and placed him in the cruiser's front seat. But they say when the trooper looked away, the man slipped out of his handcuffs, got behind the wheel of the patrol car and drove off.

"It doesn't matter the level of crime that this individual committed it's usually the trooper that is by himself he's having to handle a multitude of different things," said OHP Trooper Dwight Durant.

That patrol car was found later abandoned in Broken Arrow.

He says the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's training division is going to analyze the situation.