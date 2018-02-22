OHP Learning After One Of Their Police Cruisers Is Stolen

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to learn from an embarrassing situation, after a man stole a cruiser.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to learn from an embarrassing situation, after a man stole a cruiser.More >>
Okmulgee Police arrested a man who they said he went into a convenience store thinking he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex.More >>
Okmulgee Police arrested a man who they said he went into a convenience store thinking he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on