Police: Man Shoots Tulsa Woman's Dog She Was Walking

A woman walking a leashed dog late Wednesday tells Tulsa Police a man came up to her and shot her dog.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Rockford at 11:45 p.m. about shots fired.

Police say the woman told officers, the man, wearing a blue jacket, pulled out a handgun and fired once hitting her dog in the back. She said the man then walked away while she was caring for her dog.

Police say the dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for his wound. There is no word on the dog's condition.

Police searched the area but could not find the man.