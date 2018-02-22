Tulsa Man Arrested After Running Red Light

Deputies arrest a 26-year-old Tulsa man who led them on a short chase early Thursday.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says Micah Canrell ran a red light at 81st and Riverside at around 1 a.m.

A deputy saw him and tried to pull him over, but Canrell sped off. The chase ended one mile north when Canrell's car hit a center median on Riverside, blowing a tire.

Micah Canrell was booked into the Tulsa County jail on several complaints including possession of marijuana.