OSU Students Jump For Joy After 'No Classes' Text

The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team beat Texas Tech at home Wednesday night, but students attending the game were cheering about something else.

Chase Carter shot video during the game at the moment students got a text alert saying OSU classes were cancelled Thursday because of the bad weather.

OSU's president Burns Hargis and his wife were in the crowd and you can see them on the jumbo tron, laughing at the excitement.

OSU beat 6th ranked Red Raiders, 79 to 71.