The Latest: School visit changed Rubio's view of 1 gun issue

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

Survivors of Florida school shooting endure new assault, this time from internet trolls.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school's security system.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Broward Sheriff Scott Israel makes a point to NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

FBI says it's trying to rebuild trust after botched tip

Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.

(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...

A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that...

The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.

(AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams). FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home i...

Billy Graham will lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says a visit to a Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot has prompted him to change his stance on large capacity magazines.

Rubio visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and a few days later met with its teachers. He said he was told that several people were able to escape because 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz stopped and reloaded the rifle he used during the Feb. 14 attack.

The Florida Republican, who was challenged by survivors and family members during a contentious meeting broadcast on CNN on Wednesday, said this is "evidence in this case that it saved the lives of some people."

Rubio has been sharply criticized since the shooting because he has received support from groups like the National Rifle Association during his political career.

___

1:15 p.m.

Hundreds have gathered to remember a 37-year-old assistant football coach and security guard gunned down while helping students to safety during a mass shooting at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day.

Aaron Feis was remembered Thursday as a loyal friend and a hero during an emotional funeral service that began with football players carrying the casket into the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, not far from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Joe LaGuardia, who attended high school with Feis at Stoneman Douglas, described him as "one of the greatest people I have ever known." He recalled hearing about the Feb. 14 shooting while preparing to go to an Ash Wednesday service.

He said, "I knew that Aaron would be running to save lives, I just knew it."

Former student Brandon Corona called Feis a "counselor to those who had no father figure."

___

Noon

The daughter of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King says she stands in solidarity with the survivors of the Florida school shooting as they seek solutions to school violence.

Speaking Thursday at The King Center in Atlanta, the Rev. Bernice King said the Feb. 14 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School "gives us an opportunity to lay aside for a moment our differences and really look at how we can come together as humanity and move forward with these injustices and these evils that continue to beset us."

King commended the surviving students and said she plans to join and support them during the March for Our Lives in Washington next month and in other planned efforts.

King said that as the 50th anniversary of her father's assassination approaches, she hopes we can "look toward solutions as these young people are forcing us to have the conversations, bipartisan conversations."

___

11 a.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida is giving fellow Sen. Marco Rubio credit for being the only Republican to attend a televised town hall meeting after the school shooting in their state.

He also criticized Republican Gov. Rick Scott for not showing up at the Wednesday meeting.

Nelson told a group of Democratic state senators on Thursday that Rubio "had the guts to be there when Governor Scott did not."

Scott is likely to challenge Nelson as he seeks a fourth term in the Senate this November. Nelson questioned Scott's commitment to make meaningful change after the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

___

7:35 a.m.

For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school's security system.

They soon realized the images were tape delayed, which Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi told the Sun Sentinel made a chaotic situation more confusing.

The 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz was captured an hour later in a neighborhood about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the school where 17 people died Feb. 14.

The newspaper reports police transmissions show that police initially couldn't get to security cameras. Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference he didn't know about the security system delays but would look into it.

___

12:30 a.m.

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre want the Legislature to enact stricter limits on guns. What that might entail remains debatable - if any changes are forthcoming at all.

The 100 Stoneman Douglas survivors who traveled 400 miles to Tallahassee were welcomed into the gun-friendly halls of power Wednesday, but the students' goal of a ban on assault-style rifles such as the weapon used in the shooting was taken off the table a day earlier.

More limited measures are still possible.

Republican legislative leaders may raise the age limit for rifle purchases. They may also increase funding for mental health programs and police officers assigned to schools and enact a waiting period for rifle purchases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.