Students Aim High In Oklahoma Archery Competition In Tulsa

Hundreds of Oklahoma students are taking aim during an archery shootout Thursday in Tulsa.

It's part of the Oklahoma Wildlife Department's Archery In Schools program.

Thursday's event is taking place at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.

2,000 students, 4th through 12th grades, from the east half of Oklahoma are competing for state titles and a chance to qualify for national archery competition. 2,000 students in western Oklahoma are competing in Oklahoma City.

The state has had the Oklahoma National Archery In the Schools Program for about 15 years. It started with 20 pilot schools and now there are more than 600 state schools involved.

The wildlife department provides the bows and the schools have to provide targets and bow racks.