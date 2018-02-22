Latest Flu-Related Numbers Released For Oklahoma

The latest figures released by the Oklahoma Department of Health show that deaths due to flu-related causes have risen to 173, that's up from 153 deaths last week. Hospitalizations have risen by 300 to 3,560.

Tulsa County has had a total of 32 influenza deaths and the northeast region - which includes Osage, Pawnee, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Rogers, Mayes, Ottawa and Delaware counties - has had 31 deaths.

Tulsa County has had the largest number of hospitalizations for the flu season with a total of 993. Oklahoma County is next with 656.

2/15/2018 Related Story: Flu Claims The Life Of Oklahoma Child For The First Time This Season

Each year nearly 36,000 Americans die from the flu. The state of Oklahoma broke the record number of deaths related to the flu last week.