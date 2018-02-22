14 Oklahoma counties could lose right to sell beer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

14 Oklahoma counties could lose right to sell beer

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Up to 14 counties in Oklahoma might not be able to sell beer after a low-point beer becomes unavailable in October.

The Journal Record reports that counties will be required to have liquor-by-the-drink approved in order to sell beer in restaurants and bars once 3.2-percent beer is unavailable beginning Oct. 1.

Major and Ellis counties approved liquor-by-the-drink this year, leaving 14 holdout counties.

Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission Director Keith Burt says the commission has tried to inform the counties about the pending changes. Burt says the commission is encouraging the remaining counties to take advantage of the June 26 primary election.

Some of the counties' officials say they're discussing the change.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.