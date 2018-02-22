14 Oklahoma counties could lose right to sell beer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Up to 14 counties in Oklahoma might not be able to sell beer after a low-point beer becomes unavailable in October.

The Journal Record reports that counties will be required to have liquor-by-the-drink approved in order to sell beer in restaurants and bars once 3.2-percent beer is unavailable beginning Oct. 1.

Major and Ellis counties approved liquor-by-the-drink this year, leaving 14 holdout counties.

Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission Director Keith Burt says the commission has tried to inform the counties about the pending changes. Burt says the commission is encouraging the remaining counties to take advantage of the June 26 primary election.

Some of the counties' officials say they're discussing the change.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.