Oklahoma health officials say the flu death toll reaches 173

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 173 people have died during a record-setting flu season in which 3,860 people have been hospitalized with flu-related symptoms.

Health officials said Thursday that five people have died in the state and 300 have been hospitalized with the flu since Feb. 14.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations since the flu season began Sept. 1 surpass any flu season since the department began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record of 130 deaths was set last year.

So far this season, more than 2,000 Oklahomans over the age of 65 and almost 500 under 18 have been hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

Health department records show most flu-related deaths this season, 117, were among people 65-years-old or older.

