Oklahoma health officials say the flu death toll reaches 173 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma health officials say the flu death toll reaches 173

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 173 people have died during a record-setting flu season in which 3,860 people have been hospitalized with flu-related symptoms.

Health officials said Thursday that five people have died in the state and 300 have been hospitalized with the flu since Feb. 14.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations since the flu season began Sept. 1 surpass any flu season since the department began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record of 130 deaths was set last year.

So far this season, more than 2,000 Oklahomans over the age of 65 and almost 500 under 18 have been hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

Health department records show most flu-related deaths this season, 117, were among people 65-years-old or older.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.