Threats Against State Senator Lead To Okmulgee Man's Arrest

Threats Against State Senator Lead To Okmulgee Man's Arrest

Steven Cates mug shot courtesy Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office. Steven Cates mug shot courtesy Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

An Okmulgee man was arrested after deputies said he made threats against an Oklahoma state senator. Steven Cates, 60, was taken into custody at the Sheriff's Office, a news release states.

Deputies said Cates went to Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office February 15 and started asking questions about security measures for a public forum featuring State Senator Roger Thompson. He then started making threats against the senator and started to leave to go to the forum, deputies said.

Authorities said when they tried to stop Cates, he struggled and threatened the officers.

He was booked into jail for assault and battering on a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence. His bond was set at $310,000.

According to his biography, Thompson (R-District 8) is a minister and the owner of the News Leader Company, Inc. which publishes the Okemah News Leader.

