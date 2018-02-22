OSSAA Postpones Thursday's Basketball Tournaments Due To Weather

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has pushed back high school basketball games scheduled for Thursday because of the weather.

All Thursday games will be played on Friday, February 23. Games scheduled for Friday will be played on Saturday, OSSAA announced.

This affects all Class B-A area basketball tourneys and Class 2A through 6A regional tourneys.

Friday's State Wrestling Tournament start time has been pushed back one hour. OSSAA later announced that the vocal music solo and ensemble contest scheduled for Friday, February 23 at Lawton High School has been rescheduled to Monday, February 26.

Go to OSSAA's website for more information.