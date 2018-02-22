Alabama, Texas, Florida set to hold executions on same night

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school's security system.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Broward Sheriff Scott Israel makes a point to NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

FBI says it's trying to rebuild trust after botched tip

Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.

(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...

A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that...

The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.

(AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams). FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home i...

Billy Graham will lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

By The Associated Press



If executions set for Alabama, Texas and Florida are carried out Thursday as scheduled, it would mark the first time in more than eight years that three convicted killers were put to death in the U.S. on the same day.

According to statistics kept by the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center, it is not uncommon for multiple executions to be scheduled in one day, but it is unusual for them all to be carried out. That's because punishments often are halted by courts and execution dates often are withdrawn or rescheduled.

States have carried out three or more executions 13 times since capital punishment was reinstated in the U.S. in 1977. The most recent time was on Jan. 7, 2010, when executions took place in Louisiana, Ohio and Texas.

Four prisoners were put to death Dec. 9, 1999, in Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas and Virginia.

The prisoners set to die Thursday are Doyle Lee Hamm in Alabama; Thomas "Bart" Whitaker in Texas; and Eric Scott Branch in Florida.

Hamm, 61, is set to die for the 1987 shooting death of an Alabama motel clerk during a robbery. Whitaker, 38, faces lethal injection for masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother at their suburban Houston home in 2003. Branch, 47, is set to die for the 1993 rape and fatal beating of a college student.

The number of executions in the U.S. peaked at 98 in 1999 and has trended downward since. So far in 2018, three prisoners have been executed in the U.S, all in Texas. Last year, 23 prisoners were executed in the nation, three more than the previous year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.