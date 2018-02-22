Husband of slain online exhibitionist charged with murder

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school's security system.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Broward Sheriff Scott Israel makes a point to NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

FBI says it's trying to rebuild trust after botched tip

Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.

(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...

A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that...

The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.

(AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams). FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home i...

Billy Graham will lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

CALERA, Ala. (AP) - The husband of an online exhibitionist whose partially nude body was found outside her suburban home was arrested Thursday in her killing, an Alabama police chief said.

William Jeffrey West, 44, is being charged with murder in the death of his 42-year-old wife, Kathleen Dawn West, Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said at a news conference.

"He was the suspect from the very beginning," Lemley said.

Court records weren't available to show whether West had an attorney. Bond was set at $500,000, a jail log showed.

West worked as an unsworn campus police officer at Birmingham-Southern College, where spokeswoman Hannah Wolfson said he had been placed on leave and is being fired.

Kathleen Dawn West described herself as a full-time wife and mom on Facebook but lived another life on other social media platforms. With a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, she called herself an exhibitionist and posted risque photos with a chance for subscribers to see sexier images for $15.99 a month.

Her body was found Jan. 13 by a passing motorist near the curb across the street from her home in the quiet bedroom community of Calera, a town of 14,000 people about 35 miles south of Birmingham. Lemley said she died of blunt force trauma to the head. He wouldn't discuss how she came to be in the street, whether she was killed inside or outside her house or what police believe triggered the killing.

The slain woman's parents had no immediate comment on the arrest. After the slaying, mother Nancy Martin posted a photo of her smiling daughter and son-in-law on Facebook, and in a post seeking money for funeral expenses she referred to "Kat" as "a cherished wife to Jeff, as well as a loving mother to their daughter."

On Facebook, Kathleen Dawn West had posted lots of selfies and commenters often mentioned her attractiveness. There were also photos of her wedding and images of West and her daughter playing in the snow in December.

But she seemed like a different person on other online accounts.

With a personal description that included "exhibitionist," West had a private Instagram account with nearly 52,000 followers that linked to a paid site featuring adult content and "naughty fun." Some of the images were included on a site for "mature hotties."

After the killing, at least two Facebook pages popped up with thousands of members who discussed the case and speculated about it. Participants had sharply criticized police for not making an arrest sooner.

Lemley said it took weeks to gather and analyze evidence. He said the arrest came just two days after his officers received their final report on the case from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. The FBI also assisted Calera police investigators with "cellphone technology," he said, but did not elaborate.

Because the victim wasn't in the home, where most domestic killings happen, and she wasn't fully clothed, Lemley said it took time for investigators to piece together the circumstances of the crime.

He said he believes the husband knew about his wife's online persona, but wouldn't say if investigators suspect an argument over that led to the killing. He said he couldn't say whether the husband was OK with what she was doing online.

Lemley said the couple's young daughter was not home at the time of the slaying or when her father was arrested at the house Thursday morning.

"It's a tragedy all the way around for everyone involved," Lemley said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.