Satellites see big fishing's footprint on the high seas

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school's security system.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Broward Sheriff Scott Israel makes a point to NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

FBI says it's trying to rebuild trust after botched tip

Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.

(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...

A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that...

The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.

(AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams). FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home i...

Billy Graham will lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

(Global Fishing Watch via AP). This image provided by Global Fishing Watch shows fishing activity around the world in 2016. According to a study released Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, researchers found more than 55 percent of the world’s oceans are fished c...

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists tag sharks to see where they roam in the high seas, but until now they couldn't track the seas' biggest eater: Humans.

By using ships' own emergency beacons, researchers got the first comprehensive snapshot of industrial fishing's impacts around the globe. And it's huge - bigger than scientists thought, according to a new study.

Large-scale commercial fishing covers more than 55 percent of the oceans with the world's fishing fleet traveling more than 285 million miles (460 million kilometers) a year - three times the distance between Earth and the sun, according to research in Thursday's journal Science .

Five countries - China, Spain, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea - were responsible for 85 percent of high seas fishing.

"The most mind-blowing thing is just how global an enterprise this is," said study co-author Boris Worm, a marine biologist at Dalhousie University in Canada. "It's more like factories that are mass producing product for a global market and less like hunters that are stalking individual prey."

The fishing patterns were gleaned from 22 billion automated ship safety signals beamed to satellites. Before this, scientists had to rely on a sampling of ships' logs and observations, which were spotty.

Ships are obeying no-fishing zones and times, although they hover at the edges of marine-protected areas. Fishing tends to drop on holidays including Christmas, New Year's and the Lunar New Year, researchers found.

"The maps of global fishing in this report are sobering," Douglas McCauley, a University of California, Santa Barbara marine biologist who wasn't part of the study, said in an email.

China dominates global fishing. Of the 40 million hours that large ships fished in 2016, 17 million hours were by boats under a Chinese flag, according to another study co-author, Stanford marine biologist Barbara Block.

"No longer is the ocean - especially the high seas - out of sight, out of mind. No longer should it be the 'wild, wild wet'," former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Jane Lubchenco said in an email. She was not part of the study.

From 2012 to 2016, the research team collected boat location signals. New laws require ships of a certain size to carry automated identification systems that every few seconds beam their location to satellites as a safety measure. Scientists then used artificial learning computer programs to translate that information to show where boats were fishing, how they were moving, what they were likely fishing for and how they caught them.

Monitors then checked the data against log books from some ships and they matched, Worm said. It also shows that in the high seas, there's a heavy use of long line fishing, which generally catches more of the top predators like tuna, sharks and whales.

Researchers said these findings could be used to better protect the oceans and keep fisheries alive.

"For too long we haven't recognized that human impacts are the largest impacts on the planet," Block said. "We have to come up with a better (monitoring) system or else we'll end up with a planet devoid of bluefin tuna, certain sharks."

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.