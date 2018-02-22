Bartlesville Man Found In Stolen Car With Stolen Items Arrested

Image from the City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook page.

Bartlesville Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle filled with items stolen from an apartment.

According to a Facebook post on the City of Bartlesville GOV page, Wednesday morning, police spotted a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer that was reported stolen.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from apartments in the 1100 block of Southeast Madison.

The victim said Joshua Lee Schmidt had been in the apartment and left sometime after the victim fell asleep.

The post says the victims reported Schmidt took two TVs and a game console from the apartment and the TrailBlazer.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found Schmidt driving with the other items in the vehicle.

Schmidt was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.