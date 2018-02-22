Bartlesville Man Found In Stolen Car With Stolen Items Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bartlesville Man Found In Stolen Car With Stolen Items Arrested

Posted: Updated:
Image from the City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook page. Image from the City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook page.
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Bartlesville Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle filled with items stolen from an apartment.

According to a Facebook post on the City of Bartlesville GOV page, Wednesday morning, police spotted a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer that was reported stolen.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from apartments in the 1100 block of Southeast Madison.

The victim said Joshua Lee Schmidt had been in the apartment and left sometime after the victim fell asleep.

The post says the victims reported Schmidt took two TVs and a game console from the apartment and the TrailBlazer.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found Schmidt driving with the other items in the vehicle.

Schmidt was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.