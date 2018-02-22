Congressman claims undisclosed firm wasn't 'doing business'

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school's security system.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Broward Sheriff Scott Israel makes a point to NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.

(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...

A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that...

The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.

(AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams). FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home i...

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that...

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A congressman from Iowa said in a sworn statement made public Thursday that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite claims in its own advertising to the contrary.

GOP Rep. Rod Blum filed an amended personal financial disclosure listing himself as the majority shareholder and director of Tin Moon Corp. He also listed the digital marketing company as an asset, saying it was valued at $700 as of Dec. 31, 2016.

The move came after The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Blum violated House ethics rules by failing to list his ties to Tin Moon in his disclosure covering calendar year 2016, which he submitted last August. Among other services, Tin Moon has promised to help companies cited for safety violations hide their Food and Drug Administration warning letters below positive search results.

Blum says in the amendment dated Wednesday that his failure to disclose was an administrative oversight because Tin Moon was "basically worth less than $1,000 and not doing business in 2016." He certified that his statements were "true, complete and correct."

Anyone who "knowingly and willfully" makes a false statement in the disclosure can face $50,000 in civil penalties or up to five years in prison, although prosecutions are rare and usually tied to broader corruption scandals.

Records show Tin Moon was incorporated and registered its website in early May 2016. In August 2016, YouTube user "rodblum" uploaded an ad urging viewers to "contact Tin Moon today!" The ad featured a woman claiming that Tin Moon had helped her small business improve its online marketing while saving thousands of dollars. Blum congressional aide John Ferland appeared in a similar testimonial that was uploaded two weeks later, falsely posing as a representative of Digital Canal, a construction software company that Blum also owns. It is based in the same Dubuque office as Tin Moon, an address that Blum's re-election campaign also uses.

While Blum claims his 70 percent ownership interest in the company was essentially worthless in 2016, Tin Moon now claims to have "11,000 satisfied clients."

"How much has he really profited from this company? $700 doesn't stack up with 11,000 customers," the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is working to unseat Blum in November's election, asked in a series of questions for Blum on Thursday.

A phone call to Tin Moon was answered by Monty Alexander, a GOP activist and prominent Blum supporter who has been paid by Blum's campaign for past get-out-the-vote efforts. Alexander is listed as Tin Moon's "reputation management specialist" on a site that promises companies cited for safety violations that it "WILL remove the derogatory FDA letter from page one so it no longer damages your business and reputation."

Alexander, who spent part of Wednesday night sparring with Blum's critics on Facebook, hung up without commenting. Ed Graham, the president of Digital Canal and Tin Moon and the treasurer of Blum's re-election campaign, has not returned messages.

Tin Moon has removed Ferland's false testimonial and an official congressional photo of Blum from its website and changed Blum's title from CEO to "majority shareholder" since the AP began asking questions about Tin Moon this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.