Community Loses Cherished Elder After Creek County Crash

A community is remembering the man who died after a crash on an icy road in Creek County.

Richard Fixico left an impact on his community through his role as a minister for a Muscogee Creek Nation church.

Richard Fixico's life ended on highway 16, a few miles east of Bristow.

Those who knew Fixico will remember him for how he lived, with his sense of humor and a strong faith in God.

As an elder minister for a small church in Okfuskee County, Richard Fixico left an impression on everyone around him.

"He touched a lot of lives," said Lighthorse Police Department Deputy Chief Daniel Wind III.

His service and life were cut short Wednesday after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the truck he was riding in crossed the center line on the icy highway, and hit two other trucks.

Deputy Chief Daniel Wind knew Richard, and his son Richard Jr., who used to serve as the police chief.

Wind called the 71-year-old a "dedicated man of God," and said as a leader in the church, he loved sharing his faith with others.

"I think the most important thing he did for his congregation, his family, his community, would be pray," said Wind.

He described his personality as fun.

That fun personality and sense of humor will be cherished as a reminder to be lighthearted.

"Just to laugh. Laugh no matter what happens," said Wind.

He said the community will also cling to the stories he told.

"We're gonna lose some of our history, our culture. Simply because we look to our elders for traditional stories. We look to our elders for guidance. Even though we're a progressive tribe, we still look back to where we come from," Wind said.

Fixico was married to his wife for about 50 years before she died.

He leaves behind a son and grandchildren.

No one else involved in the crash was seriously hurt.