Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 3 still critical - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 3 still critical

Posted: Updated:
(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 22, that a ... (Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 22, that a ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida man screams, yells 'murderers!' as he's put to death

    Florida man screams, yells 'murderers!' as he's put to death

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:16 AM EST2018-02-23 09:16:03 GMT
    (Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP). The family of Susan Morris makes a statement after the execution of Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The governor's office said Branch, 47, was pronounced dead Thursday after re...(Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP). The family of Susan Morris makes a statement after the execution of Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The governor's office said Branch, 47, was pronounced dead Thursday after re...
    Florida inmate lets out blood-curdling scream, yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for 1993 rape and killing; authorities say 'no indication' last actions caused by lethal injection.More >>
    Florida inmate lets out blood-curdling scream, yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for 1993 rape and killing; authorities say 'no indication' last actions caused by lethal injection.More >>

  • Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:15 AM EST2018-02-23 09:15:57 GMT
    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.More >>
    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.More >>

  • Florida school shooting: 'abject breakdown at all levels'

    Florida school shooting: 'abject breakdown at all levels'

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:15 AM EST2018-02-23 09:15:51 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...
    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.More >>
    •   

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon died from his injuries Thursday, according to Nevada authorities.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed in a statement that Neil Udall, 31, died at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

He had been with a group of fellow Britons visiting Las Vegas when a sightseeing helicopter they were flying in crashed in part of the Grand Canyon on Feb. 10. Three of Udall's friends died.

Udall was one of four people, including the pilot, who were hospitalized after the crash. The other survivors are the 42-year-old pilot Scott Booth; Ellie Milward, 29; and Jennifer Barham, 39.

Hospital spokesman Scott Kerbs said all three remained in critical condition Thursday.

The crash killed veterinary receptionist Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, a 30-year-old car salesman; and his brother, Jason Hill, a 32-year-old lawyer. The friends, who were in Las Vegas to celebrate Stuart Hill's birthday, opted to take a Grand Canyon sightseeing helicopter tour on tribal land.

Unlike the more tightly regulated air tours within Grand Canyon National Park, helicopters quickly deposit tourists on the Hualapai reservation and within the canyon for lunches, hikes or pontoon boat rides. Just as quickly, they whisk them away. In the peak season, the reservation has 350 to 400 flights per day, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Airbus EC130 B4 crashed just before sunset. Guests attending a wedding and people on the canyon's rim saw smoke billowing from the canyon and the aircraft in flames.

The same helicopter had sustained minor damage in 2012 when its nose touched the ground as the pilot attempted to land at the bottom of the canyon. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary report released Wednesday says the helicopter made at least two 360-degree turns before crashing. But the National Transportation Safety Board doesn't say what caused the crash. A full NTSB report won't be completed for more than a year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.