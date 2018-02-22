Talented Singer Breaks Barriers In Tulsa Opera

An unprecedented casting role in Green Country is making waves across the country.

For the 1st time in the US, a trans woman will play a principal role in an opera debuting in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Opera is calling the season an era of inclusiveness.

The LGBTQ community said even though transgender people have always been here in Tulsa, this shines a spotlight on their right to shine on a main stage.

Lucia Lucas will make her American debut in the opera playing a man as a trans woman right here in Tulsa.

"She's just the perfect fit and she has the voice that is just amazing," said Greg Weber with Tulsa Opera, Inc.

The opera said this season is an era of inclusion.

"Because we cast with our hearts, we cast with our ears. We don't cast with what we see and what people may judge by," said Weber.

"I had to make sure I was hearing it right. That Tulsa was going to have this incredible performer in our City,” said Toby Jenkins with Oklahomans for Equality.

Jenkins said the historic choice is uniting a city that hasn't always been LGBTQ friendly.

"It can be very hostile territory for transgender persons," Jenkins said.

The Equality Center serves 300 transgender persons through programs every week.

Jenkins said casting Lucia in a principal role is shining the light to a brighter future.

"Especially families with transgender children, this will be incredibly inspiring to them, like it's been to our older transgender individuals," he said.

"It really took awhile for it to sink in. Ah, but I have to admit for me, that's the secondary,” Weber said, “it's the fact that this is a great artist who should be singing this role.”

A role he thinks she'll sing on even bigger stages here in the states.

Several performers who first took the stage in here in Tulsa went on to Debut at The Met and in San Francisco.

Lucia Lucas is touted as the most prominent transgender singer in the opera world.