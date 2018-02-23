Reba McEntire Headlines Pink Stiletto Gala

Country music superstar Reba McEntire was in Tulsa Thursday evening for a good cause.

She hosted this year's Pink Stiletto gala and fundraiser at River Spirit Casino.

Proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Tulsa.

News On 6's Leanne Taylor was part of Thursday night's festivities

The evening included a cocktail hour, dinner and a live auction. Reba donated a pink and black dress from her 1996 tour for the auction.

Susan G. Komen Tulsa allows women and men to receive 4,000 screenings and services a year.