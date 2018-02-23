Across-The-Board Cuts Pending In Bill On Oklahoma Governor's Des - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Across-The-Board Cuts Pending In Bill On Oklahoma Governor's Desk

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bill to impose across-the-board cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, for the remainder of the fiscal year is heading to the desk of Gov. Mary Fallin, who has indicated she plans to sign it.

The Oklahoma Senate gave final approval on Wednesday to the general appropriations bill, which funds state agencies through June 30.

Fallin spokesman Michael McNutt said Thursday the governor and her staff are expected to review the bill, but that she likely won't sign it until next week.

The Legislature still has a few loose ends to tie up with the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. They must appropriate $19 million to public schools after a panel determined this week that's how much lottery revenue the Legislature diverted from education funding in this year's budget.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

