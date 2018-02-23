Rain Showers Continue Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rain Showers Continue Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re tracking two more chances for showers and storms over the next two days before we get a break Saturday late into Sunday with improving conditions and some sunshine back into the area.  A few pockets of mist may reside near the area this morning as the next disturbance lifts into the eastern third of the state this afternoon and tonight with more rain and thunder.   The axis of heaviest rainfall currently appears to the southeast of the metro later tonight into Saturday where a flood watch will be underway.   The Tulsa area will be on the northern end of this system but will continue to have decent chances for precip after the noon hour into the early evening.   Temps this morning will start in the mid-30s along with light winds.   Some patchy fog is possible north and northwest of Tulsa early this morning but unlikely as a fairly stout stratus deck is blanketing the area.  Daytime highs are expected in the mid-40s north and a few lower 50s south along with east to northeast winds near 10 mph.

Later tonight into Saturday a strong storm system will eject across the plains.  A surface area of low pressure will scoot across the northern OK and central Kansas vicinity tomorrow while a dry line will trail across western and central Oklahoma Saturday morning to midday.  Showers and storms will be likely Saturday morning ahead of these features with pockets of moderate to heavy thunderstorm activity confined to southeastern Oklahoma.   If the system slows, a chance for strong to severe storms will remain east of Highway 69 Saturday afternoon.  At this point, it appears the progressive nature of the system will keep the severe weather threats confined to far southeastern Oklahoma and southwestern Arkansas and then blossoming to the east.  I am not expecting severe weather threats for the metro region Saturday morning to midday.

Later Saturday afternoon a surface cold front will sweep across the area bringing pleasant weather Sunday into Monday before our next system will near the state by the middle of next week with additional storm chances Wednesday into Thursday morning.  Temps Saturday afternoon will more than likely top out in the lower to mid-60s with Sunday morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs near 60. 

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
