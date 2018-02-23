Bartlesville Students Protesting Funding Cuts By Holding Walkout

Bartlesville High School students to walk out of class Friday morning to protest statewide education budget cuts.

The students say it is scheduled to happen at 8:30 a.m.

They say the students will meet on the school's football field and school officials say parents and community members can stand outside the gates of the field if they want to show their support.

Senior Brigette McKinnon is one of the students leading the walkout. She wants to be a teacher, but fears the low pay will keep her from staying in Oklahoma for work.

She says it'll be a 22-minute walkout, in reference to the state Legislature proposing $22-million cut to Oklahoma's public schools.

Earlier this week, the district's superintendent proposed in a school board meeting to consider a suspension of classes if the legislature does not raise teacher pay.

District leaders emphasize that teachers will not be a part of this walkout but that administrators and support staff will be on hand to make sure everything is under control.

The school say students taking part in the walkout will be counted absent from the classes they miss