Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

The head of the federal agency that grants visas has a message for anyone who interprets his new mission statement as anti-immigrant: "A thousand times no.".

The head of the federal agency that grants visas has a message for anyone who interprets his new mission statement as anti-immigrant: "A thousand times no.".

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE- This Dec. 13, 2017, file photo shows L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, during an interview in his office in downtown Los Angeles. Cissna told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb...

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE- This Dec. 13, 2017, file photo shows L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, during an interview in his office in downtown Los Angeles. Cissna told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb...

U.S. figures show that people getting deported increasingly have no criminal backgrounds.

U.S. figures show that people getting deported increasingly have no criminal backgrounds.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...

(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. Some say it isn't enough.

Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. Some say it isn't enough.

(Charles Trainor Jr/The Miami Herald via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School bus driver Pearlie Corker, gets a hug at the school as some teachers return for the first time since the shooting, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Corker arrived...

(Charles Trainor Jr/The Miami Herald via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School bus driver Pearlie Corker, gets a hug at the school as some teachers return for the first time since the shooting, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Corker arrived...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

Longtime U.S. Rep John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.

Longtime U.S. Rep John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., accompanied by fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus express disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision on Shelby County v. Holder tha...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., accompanied by fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus express disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision on Shelby County v. Holder tha...

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...

(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...

By JIM SALTER, DAVID A. LIEB and BLAKE NELSON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is blaming his felony invasion of privacy indictment on a "reckless liberal prosecutor," holding fast to the assertion that any case stemming from his admitted extramarital affair is politically driven.

The Republican governor and St. Louis' Democratic circuit attorney, both just a little more than a year into their offices, certainly are political opposites. But a growing number of GOP lawmakers on Friday were questioning whether Greitens can continue to effectively lead while facing the indictment.

The indictment - handed down by a grand jury and stemming from an investigation launched by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner - alleges that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent and transmitted the image to a computer. Greitens has admitted being unfaithful to his wife before he won election as governor but has denied criminal wrongdoing and has insisted that the affair with his former hairdresser was consensual. His attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.

Greitens claims the criminal case is politically motivated.

"The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points," Greitens said in a statement Thursday.

Gardner didn't respond, but her spokeswoman Susan Ryan said the prosecutor "will not be playing political games during this process."

"These personal attacks, while disappointing, will not distract her from her duty to serve justice and the citizens of this community," Ryan said Friday.

While the state Republican Party was still supporting Greitens, some lawmakers, including some Republicans, were calling on him to resign or face legislative impeachment proceedings.

"In the wake of the grand jury criminal indictment, and with legal proceedings to come, I cannot see how he could effectively perform the duties of his office, let alone to lead with the kind of moral authority needed to make a positive impact," said Sen. Kevin Corlew, of Kansas City, one of at least four Republicans who were newly calling for Greitens' resignation.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe, a Republican from Jefferson City, said the indictment "causes me to question whether the governor has the ability to effectively lead the state going forward," but he stopped short of calling for Greitens' resignation.

Other Republicans remained reserved in their judgment but expressed support for a legislative investigation into Greitens announced Thursday by GOP House leaders. An investigation is a necessary first step before an impeachment proceeding but does not necessarily lead to one.

Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Wolff said it's up to the House to decide whether a state official can be impeached for conduct that occurred before he took office.

The only statewide Missouri official to be convicted, impeached and ousted from office was Democratic Secretary of State Judy Moriarty in 1994. She was convicted of a misdemeanor for backdating her son's candidacy paperwork for a state House seat, then later impeached by the House and removed by the state Supreme Court.

The prosecutor pursuing the case against Greitens was once a Missouri House member herself, serving two terms starting in 2012. Gardner came to politics after serving as a prosecutor in the circuit attorney's office under her predecessor, Jennifer Joyce, from 2005 to 2010.

Missouri Republican Party executive director Sam Cooper called the indictment of Greitens a "political hit job."

But Democratic Rep. Alan Green of St. Louis County, chairman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, defended Gardner, nothing that it was an independent grand jury that "found probable cause to indict the governor."

The circuit attorney is an elected official. Gardner's office reviews up to 13,000 cases brought by police each year and files charges in roughly half of them, Ryan said.

Gardner, who grew up in St. Louis and earned a law degree from St. Louis University, decided to run for the job leading an office of about 60 prosecutors when Joyce opted not to seek a fifth term in 2016. With unrest in nearby Ferguson still on the minds of people in St. Louis, where black residents slightly outnumber whites, Gardner, who is black, pledged to restore trust in the criminal justice system.

Gardner, 42, defeated three other Democrats in the August primary, aided by $200,000 in late donations from a national super PAC partly funded by liberal billionaire George Soros.

Her career path has some precedent: Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill also began as an assistant prosecutor before winning election to the Missouri House and later being elected the Jackson County prosecutor.

The indictment has Greitens at a standstill. He canceled plans to go to Washington this weekend for a National Governors Association meeting, and the Republican Governors Association said Greitens "no longer intends to serve" on its executive committee.

The indictment states that on March 21, 2015, Greitens photographed a woman identified only by her initials "in a state of full or partial nudity" without her knowledge or consent. The indictment said Greitens "transmitted the image contained in the photograph in a manner that allowed access to that image via a computer."

Soon after the affair began, the woman's husband secretly recorded a conversation in which she described the alleged incident. She said on the tape that Greitens invited her downstairs at his home because he wanted to show her "how to do a proper pull-up."

She said Greitens "taped my hands to these rings and then put a blindfold on me," took a photo of her partially nude, then warned her to remain silent.

"I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, 'You're never going to mention my name,'" she said.

Greitens, a married father of two young boys, has repeatedly denied blackmailing the woman. He has declined to say whether he took a photo.

According to the Missouri Office of State Courts Administrator, 274 felony invasion of privacy charges have been filed in the state since 2004. But the data lists only one in St. Louis city - apparently Greitens' case.

Greitens is a Rhodes Scholar and former Navy SEAL who entered the 2016 race as a brash outsider. He won an expensive primary, then defeated Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster in the general election.

He has faced questions about "dark money" campaign contributions. His use of a secretive app that deletes messages is under investigation by Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

___

Lieb and Nelson reported from Jefferson City, Missouri. AP reporter John Hanna contributed from Topeka, Kansas.

___

Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.