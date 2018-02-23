Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Maltese Puppy

Tulsa Police helped a man recover a stolen Maltese puppy and arrested the man they say is responsible for the theft. TPD said Winford Durfield met up with a man and stole a puppy the victim was attempting to sell.

Police said Riverside Division Detective Aaron McPherson got a tip on Durfield's location and took him into custody. Durfield was still holding the Maltese puppy when he was arrested.

The puppy was microchipped so police could match up the dog's chip ID with the number listed in the theft report. The grateful victim donated a chip reader to the police department to help in future investigations, the department posted on Facebook.