AP-NORC Poll: People feel better about economy, not country

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Most Americans say things are bad in the U.S., but feel good about the economy.

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

With protesters outside the courthouse calling for action, a Nevada judge is due to hear arguments about a voter-approved gun background-check law that has not been enforced since voters passed it in November 2016.

A condemned Texas inmate set for execution is awaiting word on whether Gov. Greg Abbott will accept the state parole board's rare clemency recommendation to spare the prisoner's life at the urging of his father.

(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Thomas Whitaker. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, unanimous...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge and spiritual refueling.

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Tracey DeBruhl, of Asheville, N.C., views a memorial display in tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Asheville. DeBruhl came to pay...

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure.".

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump takes a question from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Ac...

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

By LAURIE KELLMAN and EMILY SWANSON

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Chester Trahan's grandchildren are working, so he's feeling better about the economy these days. But his view of the country's overall direction is pretty grim, darkened by what he sees as a surge in racism and violence fueled by President Donald Trump.

"He stimulated it. Those people were always there, but he gave them a voice," said Trahan, a 78-year-old retiree from Palm Coast, Florida. He's not about to give Trump credit even for the good stuff. "I don't think he's really done anything to help the economy out. It's been doing pretty well for awhile."

Trahan's conflicted outlook of America under Trump - the economy is headed in a better direction than the country overall - is widely shared. A majority in a new poll, 52 percent, say they think the country's direction has worsened over the last year, and only 28 percent are optimistic that things will get better in the year to come.

Despite that gloomy outlook, Americans are more likely to see the national economy as having improved rather than worsened in the past 12 months, 39 percent to 24 percent, according to a survey released Friday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Another 36 percent said they don't see much difference.

"Well, I hold a job again," said Republican-leaning David Peterson of Torrance, California, 67, a quality assurance manager at an aerospace company who was forced to work at a security job for a year. "But recent events would point toward things getting worse. ... It's a lot of violence in the news. A lot of violence in the country. A lot of natural disasters."

Can-do optimism has been a feature of American culture since the nation's founding. But the poll suggests it's been challenged in the 13 months since Trump took office, amid devastating mass shootings, a deadly race riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, record-setting hurricanes and Trump's volatile White House. Not contributing to a sense of safety has been Trump's feud with North Korea.

But Trump also has the improving economy in his pocket, low unemployment and a stock market that has only recently begun to wobble. He and the Republican-led Congress scored a major policy victory at the end of 2017 by passing tax cuts into law.

That's important to how Americans feel about the lifelong businessman and his presidency. His base of support remains historically low but solid, with about about 35 percent of Americans saying they approve of how Trump is handling his job overall. Nearly two-thirds disapprove.

Yet 45 percent say they approve of Trump's handling of the economy. That's higher than the 34 percent who approve of how he's handling foreign policy and 37 percent who say the same of Trump's handling of immigration.

Even among Democrats, just 8 percent of whom say they approve of how Trump is handling his job overall, 21 percent say they approve of his handling of the economy. Among Republicans, three-quarters approve overall while 82 percent back his performance on the economy.

Republicans stand far ahead of Democrats and independents in terms of optimism about how things are going in the country.

For example, 57 percent of Republicans but just a tenth of Democrats think the direction of the country will improve in the next year. Nearly 7 in 10 Republicans - but just 13 percent of Democrats - believe the national economy is likely to improve. Republicans are even more optimistic than Democrats when it comes to thinking their personal finances will improve, 54 percent to 27 percent.

And in general, 64 percent of Republicans but just 11 percent of Democrats think the country is headed in the right direction. Overall, just 32 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, while 68 percent think it's on the wrong track.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,337 adults was conducted Feb. 15-19 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

___

Online:

AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research: http://www.apnorc.org

___

Follow Kellman and Swanson on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman and http://www.twitter.com/EL_Swan.

___

This story has been changed to correct the spelling of Chester Trahan's name.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.