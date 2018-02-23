Bill would end twice-a-year time changing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - There would be no more springing forward and falling back in Oklahoma under a bill heading to the state Senate.

The bill by Republican Sen. Joseph Silk would adopt daylight saving time year-round in Oklahoma. It narrowly passed a Senate committee this week.

Daylight saving time was initially adopted to save energy, but Silk told The Oklahoman that is no longer the case and that it creates health risks by disturbing sleeping patterns.

Under the bill, Oklahoma would move clocks ahead one hour in March, but would no longer move clocks back an hour in November.

Hawaii and most of Arizona also do not change times twice a year, but both those states observe standard time year-round while Silk's bill calls for Oklahoma to observe daylight saving time all year.

