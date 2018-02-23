Coweta Police Arrest 2 Students For Making Threats Against Schoo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Coweta Police Arrest 2 Students For Making Threats Against School

Posted: Updated:
COWETA, Oklahoma -

Coweta Police arrested two students for making threats against a school.

According to a post on the City of Coweta Facebook page, two students admitted to making threats against Donald P. Sloat Junior High.

The post says the students did not have weapons but because they admitted to making the threats they were arrested.

Both students are juveniles and no names have been released at this time.

Coweta Schools are not on lockdown despite the arrests.

Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent a letter to parents Friday after the arrests.

The letter reinforces the district's commitment to keeping students safe. The letter says all students are instructed to report anything that they see, regarding unsafe behavior.

It says "students reported overhearing two separate students make inappropriate comments that were turned over to Coweta Police who came and removed those students from our campus. No weapons were found."

You can read the full letter below:

Several other schools across Green Country are also dealing with social media threats.

2/23/2018 Related Story: Schools Across Green Country Dealing With Social Media Threats

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.