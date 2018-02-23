Coweta Police Arrest 2 Students For Making Threats Against School

Coweta Police arrested two students for making threats against a school.

According to a post on the City of Coweta Facebook page, two students admitted to making threats against Donald P. Sloat Junior High.

The post says the students did not have weapons but because they admitted to making the threats they were arrested.

Both students are juveniles and no names have been released at this time.

Coweta Schools are not on lockdown despite the arrests.

Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent a letter to parents Friday after the arrests.

The letter reinforces the district's commitment to keeping students safe. The letter says all students are instructed to report anything that they see, regarding unsafe behavior.

It says "students reported overhearing two separate students make inappropriate comments that were turned over to Coweta Police who came and removed those students from our campus. No weapons were found."

You can read the full letter below:



Several other schools across Green Country are also dealing with social media threats.

