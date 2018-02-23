Student, 15, Arrested For Making Threat At Dove Science Academy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Student, 15, Arrested For Making Threat At Dove Science Academy In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A social media threat against Dove Science Academy in Tulsa ended with an arrest Friday.

Dozens of parents filed through the circle drive to pick up their kids after receiving an email from Dove Science Academy in Tulsa. The superintendent says Dove Science Academy was the subject of an online threat.

Police were able to identify a suspect after talking to the principal and a few students. The 15-year-old suspect, who was interviewed with his mother present, said he was making the post as a joke, police said.

The juvenile male was arrested for threatening a violent act.

The school was put on lockdown for about 20 minutes before changing to a modified lockdown which was lifted around 9 this morning.

While the school says it is confident in the security system and the steps it's taking, parents we spoke with are not taking any chances.

2/23/2018 Related Story: Schools Across Green Country Dealing With Social Media Threats

"My son could possibly be hurt, and that's why I'm here. Cops or no cops - I don't care! I'm getting in the school," said Latonya Bruce, parent.

"I'm worried. They've never had a problem with violence or anything else up here but - that doesn't preclude," said father Vernon Keys. "I'd rather be safe than sorry."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.