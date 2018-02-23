Two In Custody Following Wagoner County Drug Bust

Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Wagoner County.

According to a post on the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators executed a search warrant in the 30200 block of East 71st Street.

They said investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also found loaded guns at the scene, the post says.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects are in custody for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The names of the suspects have not been released.