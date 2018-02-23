Protesters want Nevada to enforce gun background check law

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Most Americans say things are bad in the U.S., but feel good about the economy.

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

With protesters outside the courthouse calling for action, a Nevada judge is due to hear arguments about a voter-approved gun background-check law that has not been enforced since voters passed it in November 2016.

A condemned Texas inmate set for execution is awaiting word on whether Gov. Greg Abbott will accept the state parole board's rare clemency recommendation to spare the prisoner's life at the urging of his father.

(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Thomas Whitaker. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, unanimous...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge and spiritual refueling.

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Tracey DeBruhl, of Asheville, N.C., views a memorial display in tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Asheville. DeBruhl came to pay...

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure.".

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump takes a question from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Ac...

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada judge is due to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit seeking enforcement of a voter-approved gun background-check law that has not been enforced since it passed in November 2016.

The measure sought to close a legal loophole that proponents said let people skip background screening when buying guns from another person or online.

About two dozen protesters gathered outside the courthouse ahead of the hearing.

Former Las Vegas-area sheriff Bill Young, a longtime proponent of the gun-control measure and a protest speaker, accused Nevada politicians of blocking enactment of the measure both before and after a gunman in a high-rise casino shot into an concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip last Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

Protest organizer Andrew Woods also pointed to the Feb. 14 shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

"This is going on all over the United States," Young said ahead of the protest. "But I'm concerned about Las Vegas and Nevada. The politicians are not smarter and do not know more than the citizens of our state."

They concede the measure wouldn't have prevented the Las Vegas gunman from legally obtaining the cache of assault-style weapons he used to unleash the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

But they say it could help keep guns away from other people who shouldn't have them by requiring background checks through a licensed gun dealer when most firearms change hands.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and GOP state Attorney General Adam Laxalt call the initiative legally flawed because they say Nevada can't force the FBI to expend federal resources to conduct gun buyer background checks through the National Crime Information Center.

"Clearly, the voters of Nevada have indicated that they want background checks for the private party sale of firearms," the governor said in a statement Friday. He vetoed a legislative measure in 2013 similar to the initiative that passed in by less than 1 percentage point.

Sandoval said Nevada is still conducting state background checks with a system that he called more thorough than federal background checks because it includes buyer mental health and criminal records relating to domestic violence, misdemeanor crimes, arrest reports and restraining orders that are not included in the federal review.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.