US visa boss insists mission statement isn't anti-immigrant

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

The head of the federal agency that grants visas has a message for anyone who interprets his new mission statement as anti-immigrant: "A thousand times no.".

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE- This Dec. 13, 2017, file photo shows L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, during an interview in his office in downtown Los Angeles. Cissna told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb...

U.S. figures show that people getting deported increasingly have no criminal backgrounds.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. Some say it isn't enough.

(Charles Trainor Jr/The Miami Herald via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School bus driver Pearlie Corker, gets a hug at the school as some teachers return for the first time since the shooting, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Corker arrived...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

Longtime U.S. Rep John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., accompanied by fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus express disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision on Shelby County v. Holder tha...

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The head of the federal agency that grants citizenship and immigration benefits said Friday that he had a message for anyone who considers his new mission statement anti-immigrant: "A thousand times no."

Francis Cissna told The Associated Press that he cut reference to the U.S. being a "nation of immigrants" from Citizenship and Immigration Services' mission statement because a "bureaucratic" document was the wrong platform to say so. He said the country is indisputably a nation of immigrants.

The agency's mission statement is "not something where you put eternal professions of American values. That sort of thing belongs chiseled in the wall of a monument, not in some bureaucratic mission statement," he said.

Cissna said he was surprised by criticism after announcing the change Thursday to his 18,000 employees. He said the White House had no involvement.

"This was all inside my head," he said.

Cissna, who became director Oct. 1 after 12 years in various positions at the parent Department of Homeland Security, said he proposed a complete rewrite of the mission statement with senior agency leaders and union officials at a meeting in mid-October. It was widely discussed in the agency over several months.

The old statement read, "USCIS secures America's promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to our customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of our immigration system."

Cissna said he "read it a bunch of times and it just didn't do it and I thought I would just start from scratch."

The new statement reads, "U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the nation's lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values."

Cissna said it was important to add "protecting Americans" because that's why the Homeland Security Department was created in 2003 after aerial attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

"What I hope will happen is that people will better understand what it is we do and who it is we truly serve, namely the American people," he said. "I think that was lost for a little while."

The director also told employees to stop calling applicants "customers."

In his message to them on Thursday, he wrote, "Use of the term leads to the erroneous belief that applicants and petitioners, rather than the American people, are whom we ultimately serve. All applicants and petitioners should, of course, always be treated with the greatest respect and courtesy, but we can't forget that we serve the American people."

Cissna told the AP on Friday that the word "customers" is business-speak and disrespectful to visa applicants.

"It's demeaning to them because a lot of times the sorts of things they're applying for relates to intimate family matters or refugees," he said. "We're not selling anything. We're not working in a bakery."

Cissna said feedback has been positive from employees, but others had strong reactions.

Annaluisa Padilla, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, called the changes the "latest insidious attempt by the Trump administration to diminish the valuable contributions that immigrants have made to our nation and our local communities will not turn Americans away from our most fundamental values."

NumbersUSA, a group that advocates for immigration limits and tough enforcement, welcomed the change.

"Every government agency should remember that it serves Americans and American interests first and foremost. It's great to see USCIS doing exactly that," said Chris Chmielenski, director for content and activism.

