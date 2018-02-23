Bever Attorney Accuses Prosecutors Of Mishandling Evidence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Attorneys for both sides got heated Friday during a hearing about the upcoming murder trial of Michael Bever, who's accused of stabbing his parents and three of his siblings to death.

Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster accuses the district attorney’s office of working with the Broken Arrow Police Department to hide or get rid of evidence in Michael Bever's case.

Prosecutor Sarah McAmis said that’s "offensive."

Brewster said a call log shows calls from McAmis' cell phone to the phone of former Broken Arrow Detective Gayla Adcock. He said one of them was the day Adcock collected important evidence from an auction house in Broken Arrow.

"That's very serious to me. To me, that implicates very serious concern about the integrity of this case," Brewster said.

Adcock resigned last week.

Brewster said Adcock took cell phones computers, a journal and hard drives and never booked them into evidence.

"We're trying to understand how no one could have known this hard drive was missing for over two years," Brewster said.

Now, he questions whether more officers, and even the district attorney’s office, were in on it.

"This is not a loose allegation,” Brewster said. “This is a documented concern."

McAmis said Brewster is grasping at straws because the case is so strong against Michael Bever.

"We have five butchered bodies, an eyewitness and full confessions. So, the defense is just going to try to do everything they can to keep the judge and the jury off track," she said.

McAmis said she always calls detectives throughout cases because that's her job.

"To in any way suggest or imply that our office, or me specifically, engaged in any type of improper behavior with Detective Adcock is nothing but a smoke screen," she said.

The judge said she'll settle the issue in March.

