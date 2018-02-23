Green Country Rain Brings Flash Flood Warnings

Flooding is an increasing concern across parts of eastern and southeastern Oklahoma as widespread rain continues through Friday night and into Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for several counties south and southeast of Tulsa. This includes areas from McAlester to Stigler to Eufaula to Muskogee and surrounding areas. These counties have picked up anywhere from 5 to 7 inches of rain this week, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible through Saturday afternoon.

Roads in flood-prone locations and low-lying areas will be susceptible to flooding, so please be very cautious while driving. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown!

Rain chances will finally diminish by Saturday afternoon, with drier conditions arriving Saturday night and into Sunday.

